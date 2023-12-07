Specifications for the 2016 Audi Tt S 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Audi Tt S 2.0 TFSI Quattro Fv My17 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1569 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1553 mm
|Ground Clearance
|107 mm
|Wheelbase
|2505 mm
|Height
|1353 mm
|Length
|4177 mm
|Width
|1832 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1460 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1785 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|325 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|CO2 Emissions
|151 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|151 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|210 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Truzzzfvzf0000111
|Country Manufactured
|Hungary
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Audi Matrix Beam Headlights - $1,900
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,250
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $850
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,900
- LED Headlights - $1,900
- Leather Trim Special - $1,300
- Metallic Paint - $1,400
- Metallic Paint Special - $2,100
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,400
- Red Brake Calipers - $900
- Rear Privacy Glass - $900
- S Pack - $6,300
- Premium Sound System - $1,250
- Television - $2,050
