2016 Audi Tt S 2.0 TFSI Quattro Fv 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2016 Audi Tt S 2.0 TFSI Quattro Fv 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2016 Audi Tt S 2.0 TFSI Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1569 mm
Tracking Rear 1553 mm
Ground Clearance 107 mm
Wheelbase 2505 mm
Height 1353 mm
Length 4177 mm
Width 1832 mm
Kerb Weight 1460 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1785 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 325 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 151 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 151 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 210 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 245/35 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Truzzzfvzf0000111
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Hungary

