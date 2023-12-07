WhichCar
2016 Bentley Mulsanne 3Y My15 6.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2016 Bentley Mulsanne 3Y My15 6.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2016 Bentley Mulsanne 3Y My15. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1615 mm
Tracking Rear 1652 mm
Wheelbase 3266 mm
Height 1521 mm
Length 5575 mm
Width 1926 mm
Kerb Weight 2685 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3200 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 96 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 343 g/km
Green House 1.5
Green House Overall 2
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 16.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 343 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 1020 Nm
Makimum Power 377 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/45 R20
Rear Tyre 265/45 R20
Front Rim Size 9.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Scbba63Y2Bc012345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

Current Bentley Mulsanne pricing and specs

3Y My20 4D Sedan 6.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $492,300
3Y My20 4D Sedan 6.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $354,400
3Y My20 4D Sedan 6.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $389,500
3Y My20 4D Sedan 6.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $430,100
3Y My20 4D Sedan 6.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $468,000
3Y My20 4D Sedan 6.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $541,000