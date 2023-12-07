Specifications for the 2016 Bentley Mulsanne 3Y My15. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Bentley Mulsanne 3Y My15 6.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1615 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1652 mm
|Wheelbase
|3266 mm
|Height
|1521 mm
|Length
|5575 mm
|Width
|1926 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2685 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|96 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|343 g/km
|Green House
|1.5
|Green House Overall
|2
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|16.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|343 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4200
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|1020 Nm
|Makimum Power
|377 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|265/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Scbba63Y2Bc012345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Air Suspension
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Boot Lid Closing
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sunroof
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Television
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
