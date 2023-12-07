WhichCar
2016 BMW 2 20I Active Tourer Sport Line F45 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2016 BMW 2 20I Active Tourer Sport Line F45 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2016 BMW 2 20I Active Tourer Sport Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1551 mm
Tracking Rear 1552 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1555 mm
Length 4342 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1430 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1970 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 515 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 138 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 138 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4700
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 141 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba2A520%0Vz00001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

