Specifications for the 2016 BMW 2 20I Sport Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 BMW 2 20I Sport Line F22 My17 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1521 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1556 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1418 mm
|Length
|4432 mm
|Width
|1774 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1365 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1875 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|680 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|139 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|139 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|270 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba1J120%0Vw94512
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag Driver
- Airbag - Passenger
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- ECO Mode
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Power Steering
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Rear Air Vents
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Drive - $2,000
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $850
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,550
- Comfort Pack - $3,120
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus - $500
- Heated Steering Wheel - $400
- Innovation Pack - $3,375
- Leather Upholstery - $2,197
- Metallic Paint - $1,485
- Parking Distance Control Front - $350
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,600
- Sound System with 7 Speakers - $702
- Premium Sound System - $1,550
- Performance Suspension - $600
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $550
