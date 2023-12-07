WhichCar
2016 BMW 2 30I Luxury Line F22 My17 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2016 BMW 2 30I Luxury Line F22 My17 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2016 BMW 2 30I Luxury Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1521 mm
Tracking Rear 1556 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1418 mm
Length 4432 mm
Width 1774 mm
Kerb Weight 1405 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1875 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 510 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 134 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 134 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 1450
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 185 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.0X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba1F520%0Vz92612
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW 2 pricing and specs

20I M Sport 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD $66,700
18I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $59,900
20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD $62,900
30I M Sport 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, FWD $72,100
M235I Xdrive Gran Coupe 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $80,900