2016 BMW 4 20D Gran Coupe Sport Line F36 My16.5 2.0L Diesel 5D Coupe

Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2016 BMW 4 20D Gran Coupe Sport Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1588 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2810 mm
Height 1389 mm
Length 4638 mm
Width 1825 mm
Kerb Weight 1550 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1995 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 745 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 445 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 57 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 119 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 119 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R17
Rear Tyre 225/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba4B520%0D000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

