2016 BMW 4 20D Luxury Line F33 My15 2.0L Diesel 2D Convertible

2016 BMW 4 20D Luxury Line F33 My15 2.0L Diesel 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2016 BMW 4 20D Luxury Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1588 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2810 mm
Height 1384 mm
Length 4638 mm
Width 1825 mm
Kerb Weight 1690 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2160 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 745 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 470 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 57 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 133 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.1 L/100km
CO2 Combined 133 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R18
Rear Tyre 225/50 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wba3U120%0J848612
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

