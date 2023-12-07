Specifications for the 2016 BMW 4 20D Modern Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 BMW 4 20D Modern Line F32 My15 2.0L Diesel 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
MORE BMW 4 News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1594 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2810 mm
|Height
|1377 mm
|Length
|4638 mm
|Width
|1825 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1465 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1985 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|745 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|57 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|124 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|124 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba3P12%0E0000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Active Steering - $520
- Adaptive Damping Control - $2,200
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,000
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,650
- Comfort Access System - $1,100
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $1,600
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $500
- Driver Assist Pack - $900
- Heated Front Seats - $850
- Head Up Display - $1,700
- Lane Change Warning - $1,000
- Leather Extended Coverage - $2,100
- Metallic Paint - $1,840
- M Sport Package II - $4,200
- Metallic Paint Special - $3,600
- Park Assist - $675
- Performance Brake Package - $1,400
- Power Sunroof - $2,920
- Sound System with 9 Speakers - $700
- Premium Sound System - $1,900
- Performance Suspension - $800
- Television - $2,250
Current BMW 4 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$80,200
|30I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$90,000
|M440I Xdrive Gran Coupe Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$123,800
|20I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$83,500
|30I M Sport Gran Coupe 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$93,700
|M440I Xdrive Gran Coupe Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$129,000
|30I M Sport 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$109,700
|20I M Sport 2D Convertible
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$106,500
|M440I Xdrive 2D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$134,400
|M440I Xdrive 2D Convertible
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$148,400