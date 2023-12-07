WhichCar
2016 BMW 5 20D Touring Luxury Line F11 My15 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2016 BMW 5 20D Touring Luxury Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1600 mm
Tracking Rear 1626 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2968 mm
Height 1462 mm
Length 4907 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1715 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2365 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 139 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Economy City 5.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 139 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbamx120%0C123456
Country Manufactured Germany

