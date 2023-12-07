Specifications for the 2016 BMW 7 30D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 BMW 7 30D G11 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1622 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1650 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|3070 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|5098 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1755 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2450 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|695 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|129 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|129 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|620 Nm
|Makimum Power
|195 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Springs, Double Wishbone, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba7C220%0Gd00001
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Emergency Stop Signal
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Active Steering - $3,600
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,000
- Comfort Seats Rear - $6,500
- Dynamic Drive - $5,500
- Laserlight LED Headlights - $5,100
- M Sport Package II
- Massage Seats Front - $2,000
- Massage Seats Rear - $2,000
- Night View Assist - $4,700
- Protective Glazing - $2,100
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $6,500
- Rear Seat Indulgence Pack - $17,400
- Premium Sound System - $9,900
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $700
- Television - $2,800
- Ventilated Rear Seats - $2,200
