2016 BMW Alpina B3 Biturbo F30 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2016 BMW Alpina B3 Biturbo F30 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2016 BMW Alpina B3 Biturbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1556 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2810 mm
Height 1431 mm
Length 4632 mm
Width 1811 mm
Kerb Weight 1705 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 177 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 177 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 301 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/30 Zr20
Rear Tyre 265/30 Zr20
Front Rim Size 8X20
Rear Rim Size 9X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 200 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wapbf3000#%R30123
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW Alpina B3 pricing and specs

F32 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Sport Automated, AWD $137,200
F32 5D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Sport Automated, AWD $140,100
F32 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Sport Automated, AWD $116,500
F32 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Sport Automated, AWD $127,200
F32 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Sport Automated, AWD $134,300