Specifications for the 2016 BMW Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 BMW Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo G12 4.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1622 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1619 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|3210 mm
|Height
|1491 mm
|Length
|5268 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2180 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|670 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|78 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|222 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|222 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|800 Nm
|Makimum Power
|447 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|10Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Springs
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wapbg1200#Nm12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- (ABS) & Cruise Control
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Active High Beam Control
- Active Distance Assist
- Adaptive Headlights
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Auto/Intelligent Speed Limiter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Automatic Proximity Locking/Unlocking
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Highlight - Exterior
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cornering Lamps
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital TV
- DVD Monitor
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Chrome Trim
- Electronic Damper Control
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Global Positioning System
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- HDMI Input
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Sports Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Start
- Leather Dashboard
- Lane Departure Warning
- Laserlight LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Massage Seats Front
- Massage Seats Rear
- Nappa Leather
- Night View Assist
- On board Computer
- Power Boot Lid
- Push Button Start
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Rear Seats with Memory
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows
- Power Sunblind Rear Window
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Footwell Lights
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Seat Entertainment System
- Roll Stability Control
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Side Air Vents
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Ski Bag
- Steering & Lane Control Assistant
- Automatic/Self levelling Suspension
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Twin Exhaust
- Telematics
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Temperature Sensor
- Touchscreen Dual View
- Traffic Sign recognition & Warning
- USB Input Socket
- Ventilated Front & Rear Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Extended Leather Pack - $14,327
- Leather Pack Premium - $31,669
- Leather Upgrade - Extended - $5,561
- Leather Upholstery Special - $3,205
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $6,409
- Solid Paint
- Surround Sound System - $10,651