Specifications for the 2016 BMW I8 Phev. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 BMW I8 Phev I12 1.5L Hybrid 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1644 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1721 mm
|Ground Clearance
|117 mm
|Wheelbase
|2800 mm
|Height
|1291 mm
|Length
|4689 mm
|Width
|1942 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1485 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1855 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|350 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|49 g/km
|Green House
|10
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|2.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|121 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|49 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|3700
|Maxiumum Torque
|570 Nm
|Makimum Power
|266 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|7.0X20
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wba2Z220%0Vx02001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Comfort Access System
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Repair Kit
Optional Extras
- Individual Package - $2,500