2016 BMW M3 Competition F80 Lci My17 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2016 BMW M3 Competition F80 Lci My17 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2016 BMW M3 Competition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1579 mm
Tracking Rear 1603 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2812 mm
Height 1424 mm
Length 4671 mm
Width 1877 mm
Kerb Weight 1560 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2100 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 540 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 194 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 194 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1850
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 317 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 10X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbs3C920%0J000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW M3 pricing and specs

G80 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $154,800
Cs 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $239,900
Competition 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD $164,700
Competition Touring M Xdrive 5D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $172,900
Competition M Xdrive 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $170,700