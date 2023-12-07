WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. X6
  4. M

2016 BMW X6 M F86 4.4L Petrol 4D Coupe

066b14e9/2016 bmw x6 m 4 4l petrol 4d coupe 06060199
2016 BMW X6 M F86 4.4L Petrol 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2016 BMW X6 M. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE BMW X6 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1666 mm
Tracking Rear 1667 mm
Ground Clearance 195 mm
Wheelbase 2933 mm
Height 1689 mm
Length 4909 mm
Width 1989 mm
Kerb Weight 2265 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2950 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 685 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 258 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.1 L/100km
CO2 Combined 258 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2200
Maxiumum Torque 750 Nm
Makimum Power 423 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/35 R21
Rear Tyre 305/30 R21
Front Rim Size 10X21
Rear Rim Size 11.5X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbskw820%00G00001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW X6 pricing and specs

Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $137,400
Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $141,300
M60I Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $174,400
M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $241,700
Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $140,900
Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $144,900
M60I Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $178,900
M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe 4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $247,900