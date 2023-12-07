WhichCar
2016 Chrysler Grand Voyager Lx Rt My13 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon

2016 Chrysler Grand Voyager Lx Rt My13 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2016 Chrysler Grand Voyager Lx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1651 mm
Tracking Rear 1645 mm
Ground Clearance 144 mm
Wheelbase 3078 mm
Height 1750 mm
Length 5143 mm
Width 1954 mm
Kerb Weight 2100 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2775 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 675 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 247 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Economy City 9.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 247 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/65 R16
Rear Tyre 225/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Self Levelling, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 20 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Floor Behind Driver Seat
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 1A8&Th4%#@B123456
Country Manufactured United States Of America