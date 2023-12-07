WhichCar
2016 Citroen Berlingo 1.6 Short B9C My16 1.6L Petrol Van

86e11a16/2016 citroen berlingo 1 6 short 1 6l petrol van 05100165
2016 Citroen Berlingo 1.6 Short B9C My16 1.6L Petrol Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2016 Citroen Berlingo 1.6 Short. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1505 mm
Tracking Rear 1554 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2728 mm
Height 1860 mm
Length 4380 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1440 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2130 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 975 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 850 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 195 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 195 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 147 Nm
Makimum Power 80 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15C
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15C
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf77C@@@C12345678
Country Manufactured France