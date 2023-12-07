WhichCar
2016 Citroen Berlingo L1 B9C My17 1.6L Petrol Van

d96d1863/2016 citroen berlingo l1 1 6l petrol van 05ef019e
2016 Citroen Berlingo L1 B9C My17 1.6L Petrol Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2016 Citroen Berlingo L1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1507 mm
Tracking Rear 1505 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2728 mm
Height 1834 mm
Length 4380 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1562 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 670 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 585 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
CO2 Emissions 260 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km
CO2 Combined 260 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 152 Nm
Makimum Power 72 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6.5X15
Rear Rim Size 6.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Integral Link, Independent, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut, Telescopic Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Vf77C5Fk6Hj123456
Country Manufactured France