Specifications for the 2016 Citroen C4 Seduction. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Citroen C4 Seduction B7 My15 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1532 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1535 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2608 mm
|Height
|1489 mm
|Length
|4329 mm
|Width
|1789 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1340 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1810 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|655 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|470 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|113 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|113 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|96 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Vf7Nchnyt&S000011
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $800
