WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Citroen
  3. C5
  4. Exclusive Hdi Finale

2016 Citroen C5 Exclusive Hdi Finale X7 My16 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2016 Citroen C5 Exclusive Hdi Finale X7 My16 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2016 Citroen C5 Exclusive Hdi Finale. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Citroen C5 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1582 mm
Tracking Rear 1555 mm
Ground Clearance 159 mm
Wheelbase 2815 mm
Height 1458 mm
Length 4779 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1609 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2190 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 581 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 71 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 114 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 114 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 133 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Vf7Rdahwa&L123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France