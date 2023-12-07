Specifications for the 2016 Citroen C5 Exclusive Hdi Finale. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Citroen C5 Exclusive Hdi Finale X7 My16 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1582 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1555 mm
|Ground Clearance
|159 mm
|Wheelbase
|2815 mm
|Height
|1458 mm
|Length
|4779 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1609 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2190 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|581 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|CO2 Emissions
|114 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|114 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|133 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Vf7Rdahwa&L123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Active Body Control Suspension
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Headlights
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Lock Indicator
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- DeadLocking
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlights On Warning
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Front Auto With Safety Function
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $2,000
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,000
- HiFi Pack - $1,800
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Premium Pearlescent Paint - $1,000