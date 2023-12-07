Specifications for the 2016 Citroen C5 Exclusive Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Citroen C5 Exclusive Hdi X7 My16 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1582 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1555 mm
|Ground Clearance
|159 mm
|Wheelbase
|2815 mm
|Height
|1458 mm
|Length
|4779 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1609 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2190 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|581 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|163 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|163 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Vf7Rdahwa&L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Active Body Control Suspension
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Headlights
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Lock Indicator
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- DeadLocking
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlights On Warning
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Power Windows - Front Auto With Safety Function
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $2,000
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,000
- HiFi Pack - $1,800
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Premium Pearlescent Paint - $1,000