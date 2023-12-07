WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Citroen
  3. Ds3
  4. Dsport

2016 Citroen Ds3 Dsport My15 1.6L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2016 Citroen Ds3 Dsport My15 1.6L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2016 Citroen Ds3 Dsport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Citroen Ds3 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1468 mm
Tracking Rear 1471 mm
Ground Clearance 126 mm
Wheelbase 2464 mm
Height 1483 mm
Length 3948 mm
Width 1715 mm
Kerb Weight 1231 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1619 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 570 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 390 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 129 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 129 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 121 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Vf7Sb5Fv8&W000011
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured France