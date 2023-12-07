WhichCar
2016 Citroen Ds4 Dsport Hdi My13 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2016 Citroen Ds4 Dsport Hdi My13 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2016 Citroen Ds4 Dsport Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1531 mm
Tracking Rear 1526 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm
Wheelbase 2612 mm
Height 1526 mm
Length 4275 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1540 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1940 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1450 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 695 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 149 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Economy City 5.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 149 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location In Boot Compartment On Lhs
VIN Number Vf7Nx5Fv8&Y000011
Country Manufactured France