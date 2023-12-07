Specifications for the 2016 Citroen Ds5 Dsport 60Th Anniversary. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Citroen Ds5 Dsport 60Th Anniversary My16 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1578 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1605 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2727 mm
|Height
|1539 mm
|Length
|4530 mm
|Width
|1871 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1540 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2125 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|585 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|116 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|116 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|133 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Vf7Kfahwt*S000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Analogue Clock
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim Special
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunroof
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Xenon Headlights