2016 Fiat 500 Lounge My14 0.9L Petrol 2D Convertible

2016 Fiat 500 Lounge My14 0.9L Petrol 2D Convertible details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Micro

Specifications for the 2016 Fiat 500 Lounge. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1414 mm
Tracking Rear 1408 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2300 mm
Height 1488 mm
Length 3546 mm
Width 1627 mm
Kerb Weight 970 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 415 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 90 g/km
Green House 9
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 3.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 90 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 145 Nm
Makimum Power 62 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/45 R16
Rear Tyre 195/45 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
Compliance Location Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Zfa31200012345678
Vehicle Segment Micro
Country Manufactured Italy

