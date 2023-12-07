Specifications for the 2016 Fiat 500X Lounge. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Fiat 500X Lounge 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|163 mm
|Wheelbase
|2570 mm
|Height
|1612 mm
|Length
|4248 mm
|Width
|1796 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1405 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|48 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|157 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|133 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|197 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|157 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Zfa334000@P000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,500
- Power Sunroof - $2,000