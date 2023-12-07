Specifications for the 2016 Ford Ecosport Shadow Svp. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Ford Ecosport Shadow Svp Bk 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1519 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1518 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2521 mm
|Height
|1658 mm
|Length
|4010 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1257 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1690 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|154 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|127 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|201 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|154 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|140 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Majbxxmrkb%$00001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Brazil
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Design Pack
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Chrome Tailgate Handle
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Hard Spare Wheel Cover
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Painted Grille
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $450