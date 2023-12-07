WhichCar
2016 Ford Falcon Xr6 Fg X 4.0L Petrol Utility

cc8e181d/2016 ford falcon xr6 4 0l petrol utility 051c0167
2016 Ford Falcon Xr6 Fg X 4.0L Petrol Utility details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2016 Ford Falcon Xr6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1583 mm
Tracking Rear 1583 mm
Ground Clearance 141 mm
Wheelbase 3104 mm
Height 1488 mm
Length 5127 mm
Width 1934 mm
Kerb Weight 1740 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2325 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 585 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 81 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 279 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 279 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3250
Maxiumum Torque 391 Nm
Makimum Power 195 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 245/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Link, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
VIN Number 6Fpaaajgcm8R12345
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia