Specifications for the 2016 Ford Falcon Xr6T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Ford Falcon Xr6T Fg X 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Seq Sports
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1583 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1598 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2838 mm
|Height
|1433 mm
|Length
|4970 mm
|Width
|1868 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1770 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|292 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Pure Ev
|CO2 Combined
|292 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3250
|Maxiumum Torque
|533 Nm
|Makimum Power
|270 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Link, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgsw8R12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Clock
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Luxury Pack - $2,600
- Leather Sport Seats Inserts - $2,100
- Prestige Paint - $500
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel - $250
- Tow Pack 1600kg - $550