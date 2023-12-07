WhichCar
2016 Ford Fiesta Sport Wz 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2016 Ford Fiesta Sport Wz 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2016 Ford Fiesta Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1472 mm
Tracking Rear 1461 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2489 mm
Height 1489 mm
Length 3982 mm
Width 1722 mm
Kerb Weight 1127 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 560 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 115 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 4.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 96 g/km
CO2 Urban 147 g/km
CO2 Combined 115 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 170 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/50 R16
Rear Tyre 195/50 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Control Blade, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Cxxgakc%$00011
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Germany