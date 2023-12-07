WhichCar
2016 Ford Focus St2 Lz 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2016 Ford Focus St2 Lz 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2016 Ford Focus St2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1544 mm
Tracking Rear 1554 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2648 mm
Height 1484 mm
Length 4362 mm
Width 1823 mm
Kerb Weight 1425 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2025 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 166 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 138 g/km
CO2 Urban 216 g/km
CO2 Combined 166 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 345 Nm
Makimum Power 184 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 235/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Lxxgcbl%$00011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany