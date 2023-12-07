Specifications for the 2016 Ford Mustang Fastback 2.3 Gtdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Ford Mustang Fastback 2.3 Gtdi Fm My17 2.3L Petrol 2D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1597 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1663 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2720 mm
|Height
|1379 mm
|Length
|4784 mm
|Width
|1916 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1629 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|59 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|214 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|159 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|309 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|214 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|432 Nm
|Makimum Power
|233 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|1Fa#P8Th&%$000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front
- Glovebox Compartment
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 6 Way
- Power Steering
- Power Windows - Front With One-Touch Operation
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $500
- Black Painted Stripe - $975
- Prestige Paint - $500
