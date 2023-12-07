Specifications for the 2016 Ford Mustang Fastback 2.3 Gtdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Ford Mustang Fastback 2.3 Gtdi Fm 2.3L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1597 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1663 mm
|Ground Clearance
|143 mm
|Wheelbase
|2720 mm
|Height
|1379 mm
|Length
|4784 mm
|Width
|1916 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1629 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|59 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|196 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|159 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|260 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|196 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|432 Nm
|Makimum Power
|233 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|1Fa#P8Th&%$000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Black Painted Stripe - $975
- Lustre Nickel Wheel - $500
- Prestige Paint - $500
- Sports Striping - $650
Current Ford Mustang pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Mach-E GT 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$102,900
|Mach-E Premium 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$85,300
|Mach-E Select 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$71,500
|Mach-E GT 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$100,800
|Mach-E Premium 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$83,500
|Mach-E Select 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$70,100
|Mach-E GT 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,990
|Mach-E Premium 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$86,990
|Mach-E Select 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$72,990
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$68,290
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$65,290
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Convertible
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$75,990
|Dark Horse 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$99,102
|Dark Horse 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$103,002
|Ecoboost 2D Fastback
|2.3L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$64,990
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$77,002
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Fastback
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$80,209
|GT 5.0 V8 2D Convertible
|5.0L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$86,752