2016 Ford Mustang Fastback 2.3 Gtdi Fm 2.3L Petrol 2D Coupe

2016 Ford Mustang Fastback 2.3 Gtdi Fm 2.3L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2016 Ford Mustang Fastback 2.3 Gtdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1597 mm
Tracking Rear 1663 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2720 mm
Height 1379 mm
Length 4784 mm
Width 1916 mm
Kerb Weight 1629 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 59 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 196 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 159 g/km
CO2 Urban 260 g/km
CO2 Combined 196 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 432 Nm
Makimum Power 233 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/40 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number 1Fa#P8Th&%$000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured United States Of America

