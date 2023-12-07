WhichCar
2016 Great Wall V200 (4X2) K2 2.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility

04521b95/2016 great wall v200 4x2 2 0l diesel dual cab utility 05850181
2016 Great Wall V200 (4X2) K2 2.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2016 Great Wall V200 (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1515 mm
Tracking Rear 1525 mm
Ground Clearance 309 mm
Wheelbase 3050 mm
Height 1730 mm
Length 5040 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1720 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2720 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 220 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 220 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 310 Nm
Makimum Power 105 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/70 R16
Rear Tyre 235/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Rear Chassis Rail
Compliance Location Lhs - On Bulkhead In Eng Comp
VIN Number Lgwcbe17%&C000011
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured China