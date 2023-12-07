Specifications for the 2016 Haval H2 Luxury (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Haval H2 Luxury (AWD) 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|169 mm
|Wheelbase
|2560 mm
|Height
|1695 mm
|Length
|4335 mm
|Width
|1814 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1608 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|194 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|194 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|210 Nm
|Makimum Power
|105 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lgwfe4A4Xff000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Door Ajar Warning
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Two-tone Paint - $750
Current Haval H2 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Lux 2Wd 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$25,990
|Premium 2Wd 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$22,990
|Premium 2Wd 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$19,990