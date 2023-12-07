WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Captiva
  4. 7 Ls (FWD)

2016 Holden Captiva 7 Ls (FWD) Cg My15 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

b4701a9d/2016 holden captiva 7 ls fwd 2 2l diesel 4d wagon 055f0178
2016 Holden Captiva 7 Ls (FWD) Cg My15 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2016 Holden Captiva 7 Ls (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden Captiva News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1569 mm
Tracking Rear 1576 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2707 mm
Height 1727 mm
Length 4673 mm
Width 1849 mm
Kerb Weight 1845 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 200 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 200 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R17
Rear Tyre 235/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Kl3Ca266J@B123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Korea