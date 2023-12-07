WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Colorado 7
  4. Lt (4X4)

2016 Holden Colorado 7 Lt (4X4) Rg My16 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon

c3f61aa9/2016 holden colorado 7 lt 4x4 2 8l diesel 4d wagon 057d0180
2016 Holden Colorado 7 Lt (4X4) Rg My16 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2016 Holden Colorado 7 Lt (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden Colorado 7 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1588 mm
Ground Clearance 219 mm
Wheelbase 2845 mm
Height 1833 mm
Length 4878 mm
Width 1902 mm
Kerb Weight 2170 kg
Gcm 5700 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2820 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 243 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 243 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/70 R16
Rear Tyre 245/70 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Mmv156Fh0Dh000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Thailand