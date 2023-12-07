WhichCar
2016 HSV Maloo R8 Sv Black Ls3 Gen-F2 6.2L Petrol Utility

2016 HSV Maloo R8 Sv Black Ls3 Gen-F2 6.2L Petrol Utility details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Active Sel
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2016 HSV Maloo R8 Sv Black Ls3. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1616 mm
Tracking Rear 1590 mm
Wheelbase 3009 mm
Height 1480 mm
Length 5112 mm
Width 1899 mm

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 71 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 307 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 307 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6100
Torque RPM 4650
Maxiumum Torque 570 Nm
Makimum Power 340 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 9 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number 6G1Ff4%&$#L123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Australia