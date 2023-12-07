Specifications for the 2016 HSV Maloo R8 Sv Black Ls3. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 HSV Maloo R8 Sv Black Ls3 Gen-F2 6.2L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1616 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Wheelbase
|3009 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|5112 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1825 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|300 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.6 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|300 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6100
|Torque RPM
|4650
|Maxiumum Torque
|570 Nm
|Makimum Power
|340 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|6G1Ff4%&$#L123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit Sports
- Bi Modal Exhaust
- Bucket Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flip/Folding key
- Full Leather Interior
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Hard Tonneau Cover
- Head Up Display
- InControl Apps
- Engine Immobiliser
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Interior Accents
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Sport Seats
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Park Assist 2
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Push Button Start
- Performance Brake Package
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sports Exhaust System
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smart Key
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $2,095
- Enhanced Driver Interface - $1,095
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary - $395