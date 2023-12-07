WhichCar
2016 Infiniti Qx30 GT 2.0T H15 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

5dc9198d/2016 infiniti qx30 gt 2 0t 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 05a9018f
2016 Infiniti Qx30 GT 2.0T H15 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2016 Infiniti Qx30 GT 2.0T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1563 mm
Tracking Rear 1567 mm
Ground Clearance 202 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1590 mm
Length 4425 mm
Width 1825 mm
Kerb Weight 1505 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L
CO2 Emissions 159 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 159 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R19
Rear Tyre 235/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System, Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Door Aperture
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sjkd*Ah15A0123456
Country Manufactured Japan