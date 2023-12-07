Specifications for the 2016 Infiniti Qx30 GT 2.0T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Infiniti Qx30 GT 2.0T H15 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1567 mm
|Ground Clearance
|202 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1590 mm
|Length
|4425 mm
|Width
|1825 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1505 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|CO2 Emissions
|159 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|159 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1200
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|155 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System, Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Door Aperture
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sjkd*Ah15A0123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Automatic Door Locks
- Adaptive Front Lighting System
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Cloth Trim Special
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - LED
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Windows - Front Auto With Safety Function
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sports Grille
- Smart Key
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,200