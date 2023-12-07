WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. D-Max
  4. Ls-M Hi-Ride (4X4)

2016 Isuzu D-Max Ls-M Hi-Ride (4X4) Tf My15 3.0L Diesel Crew Cab Utility

4b151f57/2016 isuzu d max ls m hi ride 4x4 3 0l diesel crew cab utility 0600019c
2016 Isuzu D-Max Ls-M Hi-Ride (4X4) Tf My15 3.0L Diesel Crew Cab Utility details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2016 Isuzu D-Max Ls-M Hi-Ride (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Isuzu D-Max News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 225 mm
Wheelbase 3095 mm
Height 1780 mm
Length 5190 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1890 kg
Gcm 5950 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2950 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1060 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 220 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 220 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 380 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/70 R16
Rear Tyre 245/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Gas Damper, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Rhs Corner Of Deflector Panel
VIN Number Mpatfs85Jdt000011
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand

Current Isuzu D-Max pricing and specs

Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas 1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2 $34,200
Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas 1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2 $32,200
Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew C/Chas 1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2 $40,700
Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility 1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2 $42,200
Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas 3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2 $36,200