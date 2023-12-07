|
Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
$34,200
Sx (4X2) High-Ride 4D Space Cab Chassis
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$39,700
Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$42,700
Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$44,200
Ls-U+ (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$63,500
Ls-M (4X4) Crew C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$53,800
Ls-M (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$55,300
Sx (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$50,200
Sx (4X4) C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$44,200
Sx (4X4) C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
$42,200
Sx (4X4) 4D Space Cab Chassis
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$47,700
Sx (4X4) Crew C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$50,700
Sx (4X4) Crew C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
$48,700
Sx (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$52,200
X-Terrain (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$67,500
Ls-U (4X4) Crew C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$59,500
Ls-U (4X4) 4D Space Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$58,000
Ls-U (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$61,000
Ls-U (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$53,000
X-Rider (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$58,000
Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
$32,700
Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$34,700
Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew C/Chas
1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$41,200
Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility
1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$42,700
Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
$34,700
Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$36,700
Sx (4X2) High-Ride 4D Space Cab Chassis
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$40,200
Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$43,200
Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$44,700
Ls-U+ (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$65,500
Ls-M (4X4) Crew C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$54,300
Ls-M (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$55,800
Sx (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$50,700
Sx (4X4) C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
$42,700
Sx (4X4) C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$44,700
Sx (4X4) 4D Space Cab Chassis
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$48,200
Sx (4X4) Crew C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
$49,200
Sx (4X4) Crew C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$51,200
Sx (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$52,700
X-Terrain (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$70,500
Ls-U (4X4) Crew C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$61,000
Ls-U (4X4) 4D Space Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$59,500
Ls-U (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$62,500
Ls-U (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$54,500
X-Rider (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$59,500
Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
$34,200
Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$37,300
Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew C/Chas
1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$38,300
Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility
1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$39,700
Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
$37,300
Sx (4X2) High-Ride C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$38,400
Sx (4X2) High-Ride 4D Space Cab Chassis
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$37,400
Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$42,100
Sx (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$41,600
Ls-U+ (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$62,600
Ls-M (4X4) Crew C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$60,000
Ls-M (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$58,300
Sx (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
1.9L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$46,900
Sx (4X4) C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
$41,800
Sx (4X4) C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$53,400
Sx (4X4) 4D Space Cab Chassis
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$48,900
Sx (4X4) Crew C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
$54,400
Sx (4X4) Crew C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$59,600
Sx (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$53,500
X-Terrain (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$69,100
Ls-U (4X4) Crew C/Chas
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$63,700
Ls-U (4X4) 4D Space Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$62,200
Ls-U (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$61,200
Ls-U (4X2) High-Ride Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X2
$53,100
X-Rider (4X4) Crew Cab Utility
3.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports, 4X4
$58,300