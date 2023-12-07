Specifications for the 2016 Kia Rondo S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Kia Rondo S Rp My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1573 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1586 mm
|Ground Clearance
|151 mm
|Wheelbase
|2750 mm
|Height
|1610 mm
|Length
|4525 mm
|Width
|1805 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1520 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|740 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|620 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|184 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|184 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|4700
|Maxiumum Torque
|213 Nm
|Makimum Power
|122 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|Knahu813Ld7000011
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Door Ajar Warning
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Premium Paint - $695