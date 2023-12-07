Specifications for the 2016 Lamborghini Aventador Lp700. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Lamborghini Aventador Lp700 834 My17 6.5L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1720 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1700 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1136 mm
|Length
|4780 mm
|Width
|2030 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1690 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|398 g/km
|Green House
|1.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|17.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|398 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|8250
|Torque RPM
|5500
|Maxiumum Torque
|690 Nm
|Makimum Power
|515 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|335/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X19
|Rear Rim Size
|12X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Zhwec147Xcla00001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Sport Seats
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Current Lamborghini Aventador pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|S 2D Coupe
|6.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automated Manua, AWD
|N/A
|S 2D Roadster
|6.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automated Manua, AWD
|N/A
|S 2D Coupe
|6.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automated Manua, AWD
|N/A
|S 2D Coupe
|6.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automated Manua, AWD
|N/A
|S 2D Coupe
|6.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automated Manua, AWD
|N/A
|S 2D Coupe
|6.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automated Manua, AWD
|N/A
|S 2D Coupe
|6.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automated Manua, AWD
|N/A
|S 2D Coupe
|6.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automated Manua, AWD
|N/A
|S 2D Roadster
|6.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automated Manua, AWD
|N/A
|S 2D Roadster
|6.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automated Manua, AWD
|N/A
|S 2D Roadster
|6.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automated Manua, AWD
|N/A
|S 2D Roadster
|6.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automated Manua, AWD
|N/A
|S 2D Roadster
|6.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automated Manua, AWD
|N/A
|S 2D Roadster
|6.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automated Manua, AWD
|N/A
|S 2D Coupe
|6.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automated Manua, AWD
|$789,809
|S 2D Roadster
|6.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automated Manua, AWD
|$825,914