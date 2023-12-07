WhichCar
2016 Lexus Is200T F Sport Ase30R My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2016 Lexus Is200T F Sport Ase30R My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2016 Lexus Is200T F Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 121 mm
Wheelbase 2800 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4665 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1650 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
CO2 Emissions 175 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 175 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1650
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 255/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jthba1D2300000001
Country Manufactured Japan