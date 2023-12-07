WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Ls600H
  4. Hybrid F-Sport

2016 Lexus Ls600H Hybrid F-Sport Uvf45R 5.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2016 Lexus Ls600H Hybrid F-Sport Uvf45R 5.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission Cvt Auto 8 Speed Sequen
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2016 Lexus Ls600H Hybrid F-Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Lexus News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1610 mm
Tracking Rear 1610 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2970 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 5090 mm
Width 1875 mm
Kerb Weight 2285 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2765 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 84 L
Fuel Hybrid
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 8.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 4
CO2 Extra 173 g/km
CO2 Urban 244 g/km
CO2 Combined 199 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 520 Nm
Makimum Power 327 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19
Rear Tyre 245/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jthcu46F701234567
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Japan