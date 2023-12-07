WhichCar
2016 Lexus Rc F Carbon Usc10R 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2016 Lexus Rc F Carbon Usc10R 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2016 Lexus Rc F Carbon. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1555 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 124 mm
Wheelbase 2730 mm
Height 1390 mm
Length 4705 mm
Width 1845 mm
Kerb Weight 1860 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2250 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 390 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 253 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 182 g/km
CO2 Urban 374 g/km
CO2 Combined 253 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7100
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 530 Nm
Makimum Power 351 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 275/35 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 10X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Jthpppsbc10123456
Country Manufactured Japan