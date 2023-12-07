WhichCar
2016 Lexus Rc200T Luxury Asc10R My17 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2016 Lexus Rc200T Luxury Asc10R My17 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2016 Lexus Rc200T Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1600 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2730 mm
Height 1395 mm
Length 4695 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1685 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2170 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 485 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 168 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 138 g/km
CO2 Urban 221 g/km
CO2 Combined 168 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1650
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R18
Rear Tyre 235/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Jthhe5Bc605000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan