Specifications for the 2016 Lotus Elise Club Racer. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Lotus Elise Club Racer My15 1.6L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1457 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1506 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1117 mm
|Length
|3785 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|852 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|149 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Control Arms
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Sccyc111%&H@00011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cornering Brake Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
